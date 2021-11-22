Photos: Kalamazoo Holiday Parade 2021

Photo of Kalamazoo Holiday Parade 2021 captured on Nov. 20 by Mike Buck.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- One of Kalamazoo’s annual holiday traditions, the Kalamazoo Holiday Parade, kicked off on Saturday, Nov. 20! In celebration of the festive event, tons of organizations, businesses, schools and colleges lined the streets of downtown Kalamazoo with festive event unique floats, marching bands, five giant-sized character balloons and a grand finale entrance from Santa Claus.

WOTV 4 photographer Mike Buck visited the parade to capture the holiday fun! View photos in the gallery below.

