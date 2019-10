GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- It was a night to get dressed up and head to downtown Grand Rapids for the annual Just Wicked Party at the JW Marriott hotel. Guests went all out with the details and hit up the JW for a night of fun. Costumes ranged from superheros to a gorgeous group of Disney princesses. Our favorite, WOOD TV8’s Tom Hillen and Heather Walker delighted as Barbie and Ken!

Check out the photos from Just Wicked on October 26, 2019.