Photos: Irish On The Hill 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Just when you think winter fun is coming to an end, WGRD, Pacifica and Maggie’s Irish Stout team up to invite West Michiganders to grab their shovels and hit the slopes again!

On Saturday, March 13, several locals took a trip to Canonsburg Ski Area to enjoy “Irish On the Hill.” This outdoor event calls for participants to race down the skill hill on a shovel in order to win cool prizes!

Our photographer, Mike Buck captured all the fun in the photo gallery below! Check it out!