Photos: IllumiZoo Wild Hues at John Ball Zoo 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The time has come to experience wildlife from a unique spectacle. IllumiZoo Wild Hues, an illuminated landscape filled with vibrant lighting and sounds, has returned to John Ball Zoo.

From Sept.3 through Nov. 14, guests can take a 1-mile journey through the Zoo while enjoying creative imagery and music-synchronized animal displays, which enriches the appreciation of wildlife around them.

Learn more about IllumiZoo Wild Hues, reserve tickets, and see photos from opening night in the photo gallery below!

(Photos by Mike Buck).