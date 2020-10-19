Photos: Illumi Zoo-A Glenlore Tale at John Ball Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Experience wildlife and nature like never before! John Ball Zoo’s new interactive display, Illumi Zoo- A Glenlore Tale highlights the story of how we are all connected to each other and the world around us.

This one-mile nighttime journey is open from October 10 through November 15, every Tuesday through Sunday from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. Families and frequent visitors are invited to enjoy a dazzling show of changing lights, digital creatures, gorgeous scenery and sounds that will captivate their wildest imagination.

Illumi Zoo takes about 45-60 minutes to walk, depending on each person’s pace, and is not a haunted trail experience. Bring your loved ones along to watch the zoo come alive at night.

Take a special look at the Illumi Zoo experience in the gallery below!

(Photos by Mike Buck)