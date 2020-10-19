Photos: Illumi Zoo-A Glenlore Tale at John Ball Zoo

WOTV Photo Galleries

by: Morgan Poole

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Experience wildlife and nature like never before! John Ball Zoo’s new interactive display, Illumi Zoo- A Glenlore Tale highlights the story of how we are all connected to each other and the world around us.

This one-mile nighttime journey is open from October 10 through November 15, every Tuesday through Sunday from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. Families and frequent visitors are invited to enjoy a dazzling show of changing lights, digital creatures, gorgeous scenery and sounds that will captivate their wildest imagination.

Illumi Zoo takes about 45-60 minutes to walk, depending on each person’s pace, and is not a haunted trail experience. Bring your loved ones along to watch the zoo come alive at night.

Take a special look at the Illumi Zoo experience in the gallery below!

(Photos by Mike Buck)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon