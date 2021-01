GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Michiganders are still enjoying all that Grand Rapids has to offer this time of year! Over the weekend, tons of locals took a trip Downtown to explore “The World of Winter” festival. This “festival of frozen fun”, hosted by Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., runs from Jan 15-Feb 28 and features 15 art displays, festive light shows and 80+ ice sculptures.

See photos in our gallery below which includes cool snapshots of an ice piano!

Photos by Mike Buck