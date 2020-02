GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Your favorite childhood board game just got even better!

On Feb. 9th, 2020 several adults and families took a trip to Rosa Parks Circle to compete in the ultimate Hungry Hungry Hippos on Ice tournament! The competition was one of many fun events that kicked off at the 2020 World of Winter Festival.

Each team consisted of six players. The winners walked away with grand prize packages!

See all the fun below!

Photos: Mike Buck