GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Quickly becoming the summer’s best family entertainment value, the Tuesday Evening Music Club brings talented local and regional musicians to the Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater stage—free to Meijer Gardens members, throughout July and August.

The Hip Pocket: An eleven-piece, horn-heavy band specializing in funk, R&B, soul and blues.

Soul Syndicate: Pays high-energy, pinpoint homage to R&B and soul classics from various eras.