Photos: Grand Rapids Remodeling & New Homes Show 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- After much anticipation and a year off due to COVID-19, The Grand Rapids Remodeling & New Homes Show returned to DeVos Place on Friday, Jan. 14- Sunday, Jan. 16. The event featured hundreds of vendor booths and exhibitors inviting guests to find ideas for remodeling their current or future homes. The event also included home repair services, a designer showroom and interactive workshops.

Our photographer Mike Buck was in attendance and captured great pictures! View them below in the featured gallery.