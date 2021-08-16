Photos: Grand Rapids Comic Con Summer Bash 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- What do you get when a group of cosplayers heads to the Deltaplex Arena in unique costumes to show their appreciation for iconic movies, comic books and characters? The 2021 Grand Rapids Comic Con Summer Bash!

One of Michigan’s largest comic cons returned Friday, Aug. 13-15, and cosplay enthusiasts had the time of their lives interacting with fellow cosplayers, Hollywood celebs, vending and gaming stations, and showing off their Comic Con wear during a cosplay contest!

Our photographer, Mike Buck, stopped by to catch cosplayers in their creative element. See photos in the gallery below.

“That’s a wrap! After too long of a break, we can say that we are THRILLED to have had an awesome return to our beloved convention! Thank you all so much for coming and supporting our Summer Bash-we hope you enjoyed it,” Grand Rapids Comic Con staff said in a recent Facebook post.