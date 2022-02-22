Photos: Grand Rapids Boat Show 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- One of West Michigan’s beloved traditions, the Grand Rapids Boat Show, returned to DeVos Place on Feb.16-20. The annual event, which celebrated its 77th year showcased more than “400 boats from over 80 manufacturers from aluminum fishing boats and personal watercraft to pro-style ski and bass boats, luxury pontoon boats, runabouts and deck boats,” said event organizers.
Special features of the 2022 Grand Rapids Boat Show included:
- Twiggy the Waterskiing Squirrel (with daily performances sure to entertain all ages)
- HO Sports Tue Truckload Sale
- Tommy’s Wake & Surf Shop
- Key West Crab Shack with the Chris Corey’s Steel Drums and Keyboards…music with a Caribbean twist
(Thursday 6-9, Friday 6-9 and Saturday 4-7)
- Antique and Classic Boat Display from Water Wonderland Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society
- The Dive Tank Presented by Great Lakes Dive Locker
- Appearances by Pro Wakeboarders at both the Action Water Sports Display and at Tommy’s Display
- Single Day Boating Safety Certification Class (Saturday, 12 Noon to 5pm) presented by the Kent County Sheriff – Marine Division
WOTV Photographer, Mike Buck attended this year’s show and captured great photos! View pics in the gallery featured below.
(Information provided by Promote Michigan)