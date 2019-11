GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Participants took place in a world class .1K road race that started at one end of Bridge Street and finished about a block later. This year was all about Peace and Love!

The Band started at 11am to wake people up and get them going.

All proceeds from the GR.1K were donated to the Parent Project in an effort to cure Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Find photos from the event, in the gallery below.