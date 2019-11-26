Photos: Grand Haven Light Night 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This Downtown Grand Haven event serves as the kick-off to the holiday shopping season. There are beautiful lights and music presented by the Lakeshore Middle School Choir as well as the “Steel doin’ It” steel band. While guests were there, they had the chance to stop by the Tri-Cities Historical Museum where roasted chestnuts and cider were handed out!

Limited edition holiday totes and free hot cocoa were handed out, complimentary of Jumpin’ Java and JW’s Food & Spirits for the first 500 shoppers.

