Photos: GO RED Grand Rapids Luncheon 2020

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- February is heart month, and what better way to promote healthy hearts than at the Grand Rapids Go Red for Women Luncheon! This annual event was held at Noto’s, on February 13, 2020.

For over a decade, the Go Red for Women movement as part of the American Heart Association has brought thousands of women together around the world to spread light on their number one causes of death -heart disease and stroke.

Our crew at WOTV 4 Women, WOODTV8, and members of the community are all proud supporters of #GoRedForWomen because we know that uniting, increasing awareness, and empowering one another will help to decrease the risks of heart disease and stroke all over the world!

