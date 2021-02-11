Photos: Go Red for Women Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids Digital Experiences

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- February is heart month, and for the past two weeks, West Michigan has proudly joined the American Heart Association (AHA) in promoting heart health! On February 4 & 11th, the AHA hosted their annual Go Red for Women events virtually. Both digital experiences took place via zoom in Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids, where hundreds of community members, heart survivors, and sponsors showed their support!

Our very own reporter, Morgan Poole had the honor of emceeing both digital experiences alongside Cassie Goodband and Todd Herring.

Check out photos submitted by event guests using the hashtags #KzooGoRed and #GRGoRed on social media!

#KZooGoRed

#GRGoRed