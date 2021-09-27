Photos: Global Water Festival 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Saturday, Sept. 25, was the perfect day for families to visit Canal Park in Grand Rapids. The 2021 Global Water festival kicked off and offered attendees the unique opportunity to enjoy globally themed foods, music, vendors and entertainment.

The festival also featured free paddleboarding lessons, water jet demonstrations and dragon boat races as part of celebrating the natural resource that has supported communities for centuries-water!

Our photographer Mike Buck visited the park and captured all the festivities. View photos in the gallery below!