Photos: Frederik Meijer Gardens Holiday Traditions Around The World 2020

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- It’s time to ring in the holidays with the Metro Health Christmas & Holiday Traditions Around the World exhibition, which celebrates 46 cultures and traditions around the globe!

This year’s exhibit, “Handcrafted” highlights the care and creativity that goes into showcasing the season’s traditions by hand. Explore each culture by visiting Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park up until Jan. 3, 2021!

In addition to The Holiday Traditions Around the World exhibition, guests can also enjoy 300,000 colorful lights, virtual visits from Santa, rooftop reindeer and 46 international trees and displays!

Take a look at the exhibition in the photo gallery below: