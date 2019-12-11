Photos: Frederik Meijer Gardens Holiday Traditions Around the World 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Excitement surrounds the holiday season as the annual Metro Health Christmas & Holiday Traditions exhibition brings the glow of over 300,000 lights, strolling carolers, rooftop reindeer and 46 international trees and displays.

This year, explore the Signs of the Season and learn the meaning behind some of the world’s most iconic symbols.

Honoring holiday cultures around the world, Meijer Gardens focuses on the authenticity of the symbols of beloved holiday traditions: Germany tree, adorned with handmade glass ornaments and homemade springerle cookies, the England tree with antique Christmas cards and mistletoe, and the beautiful Eid ul-Fitr display, which celebrates the end of Ramadan.

The companion Railway Garden exhibition is a unique horticultural display that incorporates garden design, miniature buildings made from natural materials, and model trolleys and trains.

EXTENDED GARDEN HOLIDAY HOURS

Meijer Gardens will be open until 9 pm on December 17-21, 23, 26-28 and 30.

PLEASE NOTE: Meijer Gardens will close at 5 pm on December 24, and will be closed for the day on November 28, December 25 & January 1.

