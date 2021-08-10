Photos: Faith Hospice Back Yard Tenth Annual Summer House Concert

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- On Friday, Aug. 6, Faith Hospice celebrated the return of its 10th Annual Summer House Concert.

Held at the Deppe Gardens in Grand Haven, MI, the concert featured performances by Buddy Green, Jeff Taylor, Tricia Walker, Andy Gullahorn & Jill Phillips. Special guests Roger MacNaughton and Friends also joined in the festivities.

And despite a few rain showers, nearly 300 locals attended the concert raising, “close to $50,000 for Faith Hospice’s Grief Support Center Project at the Trillium Institute,” as stated by Faith Hospice staff on the organization’s Facebook page.

See photos from the community event in the photo gallery below!

(Photos by Mike Buck)