Photos: Cowpie Festival 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) The Cowpie Music Festival is presented by the Michigan Heritage Music Association, a non-profit with a mission to further music accessibility and education in our region. The festival takes place every 2nd weekend in August on Shagbark Farm. Shagbark is a working cattle farm run by our beloved Farmer John. This eclectic, family friendly event is jam-packed with amazing music, workshops for all ages and interests, a Pasture Market filled with artisans, a gourmet food court, and even a disc golf course! A weekend filled with fun and free camping, it is not to be missed! It has become a cherished event in our community, and it only gets better every time.