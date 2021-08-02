Photos: Cardboard Boat Race at the Grand Haven Coast Guard Fest 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Ahoy! Grand Haven was the place to be over the weekend! After being canceled last year due to the ongoing pandemic, the 2021 Coast Guard Festival returned with one of its highly anticipated events-a cardboard boat race.

Tons of festivalgoers hit the water on Saturday, Aug. 31, to put their boats to the test and compete for multiple awards such as Fastest Time, People’s Choice, the Fleet Award and the Iceberg Award.

Our photographer Mike Buck stopped by to catch the race in action.

