Photos: Butterflies Are Blooming at Frederick Meijer Gardens

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Spring is in the air, and so are the butterflies at Frederick Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids, MI!

The annual Fred & Dorothy Fichter Butterflies Are Blooming exhibit opened on March 1 and is available for families to enjoy until April 30! This year’s exhibition features 7,000 tropical butterflies, 60 exotic species, unique observation stations and butterfly conservatory hotspots.

To welcome the 26th year of this exhibit, Meijer Gardens selected Into the Glass House as this year’s theme.

See photos from the Butterflies Are Blooming exhibit in the photo gallery below!

Photos by Mike Buck