GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- It’s the perfect time of year to enjoy cooler weather and scenic views, and Downtown Grandville is a great spot to enjoy all things fall!

Over the weekend, horse-pulled carriage rides took place at Buck Creek Trails. Several families came out to explore the trails decorated in lights and lifesized pumpkins! See pics from the Carriage rides in the photo gallery below and visit Buck Creek Carriage Rides for more information on future events.

Photos by Mike Buck