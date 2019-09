GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - American Idol is returning for a third season on ABC, and the search is on to find talented contestants from across the country! Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will be auditioning hopefuls later this fall and giving them the “Golden Ticket” to Hollywood. A golden ticket allows them to appear on the show and win the opportunity of a lifetime!

Want to get in front of these amazing judges?! The journey starts here in West Michigan with WOTV Idol presented by Kellogg Community Credit Union. My ABC WOTV 4 is giving one talented viewer a shot to win a “Silver Ticket”.