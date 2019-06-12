Photos: Bissell Blocktail Party 2019

Guests rocked the block at the 14th annual Bissell Blocktail party held at the East Grand Rapids High School track area on June 11, 2019. Dogs from across West Michigan escorted their owners to this huge annual event; the largest animal welfare fundraiser in Michigan.

The event featured a custom blocktail IPA, costumes, doggie awards, music by our friend DJ AB and so much more!

Guests partied with a purpose knowing 100% of Blocktail proceeds directly fund pets in shelters and rescues. Check out the photos from this fun night.

Click on the photo below to launch the gallery: