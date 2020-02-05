Photos: Beautiful U 2020

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- On Tuesday, Feb 4th, about 150 middle school girls from various districts in Kent County gathered at Ferris State University to enjoy a day of enlightenment, empowerment, and fellowship!

The annual Beautiful U event reminds young girls to be beautiful in mind, body, and soul. In addition, the event provides young girls with the opportuniy to hear encouraging messages from various inspiring women and their peers!

This year’s guest speaker included female skateboarder, Christiana Smith! During a motivational conversation with Maranda, Christiana detailed her interest in skateboarding, how she was able to overcome life challenges and advice for staying healthy in order to continue to do what she loves.

The girls also enjoyed pep-talks from various partners, healthy snacks, a fashion show, and beauty and fitness tutorials.

Check out all the fun below!

Photo credit: Mike Buck