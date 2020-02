GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The American Culinary Federation is an organization that promotes the professional image of top-tier chefs and culinarians at all levels across the United States!

During their annual ACF Awards, the organization bestows a prestigious honor on chefs who are knowledgeable, professional, and highly qualified to make their marks in the culinary industry!

>>> View the gallery below to see great moments and delicious dishes from the ceremony!

(Photos: Mike Buck)