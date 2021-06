GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- John Ball Zoo’s adult-only evenings, more formally known as “Adult Night Out,” has returned for the summer 2021 season!

This popular event, introduced to West Michiganders in 2020, kicked off on Thursday, June 10th.

Guests 21 and older had the chance to roam through the Zoo, network, and enjoy a night out without any kids!

Our photographer, Michael Buck, stopped by the Zoo to capture all the fun.

View photos in the gallery below!