Photos: 9th Annual Heroes 5k

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The 9th Annual Heroes 5k kicked off on Saturday. Nov. 6 in Hudsonville, MI. The charity event, organized by local firefighters and Shields of Hope, was established to support public servicemen and women, their loved ones and families of individuals battling cancer.

The event kicked off at 7:30 am and included a 5k run and a 2k walk. Members of the community including police, fire, EMS, and military personnel, participated in the annual event for a great cause.

WOTV photographer Mike Buck attended the event and captured a plethora of nice pics! View in the interactive gallery below.