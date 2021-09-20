Photos: 9th Annual ACF/GRBC Chef Brew Launch Party

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- There’s nothing like delighting in fresh foods prepared by local chefs, jamming out to music, winning prizes and sipping on award-winning brews! From 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, attendees of the 9th Annual ACF/ GRBC Chef Brew Launch Party had the chance to enjoy a fun-filled evening at the Grand Rapids Brewing Co. in Grand Rapids.

The event raised funds to support local ACF Chapters, scholarships, community events and supports ACF’s mission of providing food services in Grand Rapids and beyond.

WOTV Photographer Mike Buck attended the event and captured the action! View in the photo gallery below.