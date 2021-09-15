Photos: 7th Annual Freedom Cruise

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- At 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, the 7th Annual Freedom Cruise took place at Sparta Highschool to commemorate the 20th Anniversary of 9/11. The event also paid homage to West Michigan veterans who have made countless sacrifices to serve their communities and country.

Veterans, families, active military personnel, first responders, patriots, motorcyclists, and car enthusiasts attended. The event featured an opening ceremony for the fallen, a 30-mile honor ride, and a procession led by families of previous honorees.



Our photographer Mike Buck captured an array of heartfelt photos from this year’s event. View in the photo gallery below.