GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Spring is officially in the air! On March 3-6, many locals took a trip to DeVos Place in Grand Rapids to attend West Michigan’s largest Home and Garden Show. Now in its 43rd season, the West Michigan Home and Garden Show featured 300 local businesses showcasing products and services, 11 unique gardens, and five free seminar stages.

WOTV Photographer Mike Buck stopped by to capture photos! Have a look at the gallery featured below.