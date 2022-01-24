Photos: 2022 Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show

A photo captured in January 2022, showcases a vehicle featured at the Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show at DeVos Place. Photo courtesy of Mike Buck.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- We may be in the midst of winter, but summer and travel were top of mind for many Michiganders attending the largest RV Show in the state- The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show at DeVos Place. Held Thursday, January 20- Sunday, January 23, the RV show featured a dozen West Michigan RV dealers representing more than 100 RV lines.

Along with showcasing a variety of vehicles such as class A RV’s, teardrop campers and travel trailers, the show featured a selection of RV accessories, campgrounds and travel destinations for attendees to view.

Our photographer, Mike Buck, went to DeVos Place to capture photos from the event. View photographs in the gallery below.