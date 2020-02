GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Over the weekend, downtown Grand Rapids transformed into a winter wonderland and it wasn’t due to the snowfall!

On Feb. 14-16th, over 50 beautiful ice sculptures were placed around Rosa Parks circle as part of The World of Winter Festival.

Various families, business owners, and organizations had the chance to view the sculptures by participating in an Ice Sculpture Walking Tour!

Check out some of the miraculous creations in the photo gallery below.

(Photos: Mike Buck)