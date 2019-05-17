Photos: 2019 Chef’s Specialty Fundraiser for Meals on Wheels

Food, friends, fun, and an amazing cause. Chef’s Specialty is one of Meals on Wheels Western Michigan’s signature events. This evening event is a time for their closest supporters and new friends to come together in a fun atmosphere to support seniors living healthy and independently in their own homes.

This event had over 250 attendees and offers a cocktail reception with hors d’oeuvres, a cooking demonstration with a celebrity chef, meaningful words from a client, a time to honor one of their most impactful community champions, silent auctions, raffles, photo booth, and much more.

>>> See photos from the event by clicking on the gallery below! App users, click here.