Photos: 14th Annual Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The 14th Annual Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival returned to DeVos place on Friday, Nov. 19 through Saturday, Nov. 20. According to organizers, this yearly event features over “1,000 wines, beers, ciders and spirits from around the world, along with creations from the area’s finest restaurants.” Wine and fine dining enthusiasts across West Michigan and beyond gathered at the convention center to participate in the grand experience.

Our photographer Mike Buck captured great shots! Scroll through photos in the slideshow below.