Perrigo Charitable Foundation donates more than $20,000 to Hurricane Dorian relief efforts

The Perrigo Charitable Foundation and Perrigo employees have joined together to help victims of Hurricane Dorian both within the U.S. and internationally. Hurricane Dorian impacted multiple southeast states, the Caribbean, and the Bahamas as it made landfall last week.

Monetary donations and 10,000 toothbrushes, valued at about $8,000, were donated for families who lost their homes or were evacuated due to the hurricane.

The Perrigo Foundation is donating more than $20,000 towards hurricane relief efforts. The Perrigo Foundation donated $10,000 to International Aid to support victims in the Bahamas and the U.S. and donated 10,000 toothbrushes, valued at about $8,000, for the use in hygiene kits for families who lost their homes or were evacuated due to the hurricane. Another $10,000 was donated to the American Red Cross for hurricane victims in the U.S. Additionally, Perrigo and the American Red Cross have teamed up to launch a fundraising microsite to facilitate any donations Perrigo employees wish to make toward hurricane relief, with each donation matched by the Perrigo Foundation up to $10,000.

Tom Farrington, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer and President of the Perrigo Foundation says, “We have seen the total devastation that Hurricane Dorian caused in the U.S. and the Bahamas, and we are moved beyond words. As a global self-care company, we want to assist financially and with products to provide immediate and needed relief to assist residents in coping with the overwhelming conditions.”

Perrigo’s product donations were shipped out and are on their way to hurricane victims.