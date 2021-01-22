Outdoor Dining options in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The COVID-19 pandemic has hit our local restaurant scene especially hard. Without indoor dining this winter, many restaurants and bars are struggling to stay afloat. Luckily, they have gotten creative, with many places in Grand Rapids and West Michigan as a whole offering outdoor dining!

There are 4 different Grand Rapids Social Zones in the city that encompass 170 different shops, restaurants, breweries, coffee shops and other businesses.

Plus there are tons of places offering outside dining outside the city limits!

DOWNTOWN

A bunch of downtown restaurants and bars have socially-distanced dining outdoors including House of Wine, Field and Fire Cafe, Cinco De Mayo, and more!

UPTOWN

Don’t want to head downtown? Check out Green Well, Donkey Taqueria, Brewery Vivant, and more.

NORTHEAST GR

The Northeast area of Grand Rapids also has a lot of outdoor dining options including Blue Water, Third Nature Brewing, Charlie’s Bar & Grille, and more!

NORTHWEST GR

If Northwest GR is more your style, you can check out Perrin Brewing, Main St. Pub in Allendale, Shots or the other handful of restaurants that offer outdoor seating.

SOUTH GR

Southwest and Southeast Grand Rapids offer outdoor dining at places like Brass Ring Brewing, Hamburger Mary’s, Nonna’s, Pike 51 Brewery, Kitzingen Brewery, among others.

WEST GR

We can’t forget the west side of Grand Rapids! One Bourbon, Mitten Brewing Company, Greyline Brewing and a few select others have outdoor dining options.

For a full list of outdoor dining, click here.

Live outside of the Grand Rapids area? Check out these additional dining options in other West Michigan locations!

HOLLAND

Enjoy delicious meals outdoors by stopping by Salt & Pepper Savory Grill and Pub, The Curragh Irish Pub, Mizu Sushi and The Waverly Stone Gastro Pub in Holland.

LANSING

Take a trip to The People’s Kitchen, Lansing Brewing Company, Buddy’s Pizza, Reno’s North, Coach’s Pub & Grill, Fool’s Gold Saloon, Looking Glass Brewing Company, and the American Bistro in Lansing.