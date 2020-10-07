October recipes: 10 tasty ways to use pumpkin seeds

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Wednesday, Oct. 7 is National Pumpkin Seed Day! Instead of popping seeds in the oven to roast or gutting and tossing them in the trash, why not get creative this season? Pumpkin seeds may seem simplistic, but they can spice up your fall dishes and recipes tremendously!

It’s time to grab your pumpkins and take a look at these recipes using pumpkin seeds!

1. Pair them with veggies

Photo by averycooks.com (Pinterest)



Vegetables have never looked more mouth-watering!

Check out this Balsamic Chicken, Brussels Sprouts, Cranberries and Pumpkin Seeds recipe by Averie Cooks!

2. Enjoy them in a hearty alfredo

Photo by VeganRicha (pinterest)

This creamy pasta takes 25 minutes to make and will fill you and your loved ones up!

Enjoy this Pumpkin Seed Alfredo Fusilli (Nut-Free Vegan Recipe) by Vegan Richa

3. Add some extra crunch to your brittle

Photo by HonestlyYUM (Pinterest)

Move over peanut butter brittle! This Spiced Pumpkin Seed Brittle recipe by HonestlyYUM is a total winner for Fall!

4. Pop them in your bread

Whether you decide to pair this bread with a hot cup of coffee or tea, this Healthy Pumpkin Bread recipe by Little Broken will add a delicious twist to your morning breakfast!

5. Stir them in your soup

Photo by Brandy O’Neill (Pinterest)

Warm soup and cold weather are like PB&J–they just go together! Awaken your taste buds with this Spicy Thai Pumpkin Soup recipe by NutMegNanny that’s packed with flavor.

6. Pack them into cookies

Photo by DessertForTwo (Pinterest)



If Fall were a batch of cookies, they’d be these Pumpkin Spice Oatmeal Cookies by DessertForTwo. This tasty dessert adds a delicious twist to traditional oatmeal cookies.

7. Garnish your granola parfaits

Photo by The Baker Mama (Pinterest)



Start the perfect fall day off with this layered treat! Check out this easy Pumpkin Yogurt and Granola Parfait recipe by The Baker Mama. Don’t forget to sprinkle those pumpkin seeds on top!

8. Blend & sip them

You’ve heard of almond milk, but have you ever tried Pumpkin Milk? This nutritious and creamy beverage by Almond Cow can be enjoyed alone or poured into your favorite hot beverage or smoothie!

9. -or blend them into butter

Photo by Alpha Foodie (Pinterest)



This Pumpkin Seed Butter by Alpha Foodie can be yours in seconds! All you need is a blender and voila!

10. Sprinkle them in your hummus

Photo by Half Baked Harvest

Hummus is arguably one of the most popular dips around the globe. Upgrade your standard hummus using this savory Roasted Pumpkin Seed Hummus recipe by Half Baked Harvest.