New Wreath Walk Event Takes MMA’s Festival of Trees Outside and Downtown

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)– The Muskegon Museum of Art’s annual holiday event, the Festival of Trees is making some adjustments. This year, in consideration of community health, the MMA staff and FOT volunteer committee decided to spread the holiday spirit into downtown. The MMA, collaborating with downtown businesses and organizations, is organizing a new version of the annual holiday event – Festival of Wreaths – a wreath walk event that people can enjoy from the sidewalk or street from November 24 through December 6, 2020.

About Festival of Wreaths



According to MMA Assistant Director Catherine Mott, “The Festival of Wreaths will work two-fold, inspiring the holiday spirit and encouraging people to walk and explore downtown Muskegon.” Each participating downtown business or organization will host a designer wreath provided by the MMA in a window facing the street or sidewalk from November 24-December 6.

The MMA will also have a small gallery display of decor during the run of the Festival. The MMA will provide a walking map with the location of all the wreaths in both a printed and digital version, accessible via a QR code. The QR code will be printed on signage and available at www.muskegonartmuseum.org. Printed maps will be available at the MMA store and at participating businesses starting November 24.



Hot Cocoa Hop Special Event

On Saturday, November 28 (Small Business Saturday), the MMA will host a Hot Cocoa Hop, serving free hot cocoa in the MMA parking lot from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. The event will encourage participants to check out all the wreaths and to shop at and visit local downtown Muskegon businesses and attractions. Wreath Walk maps will be available at the event.

The MMA galleries and store will be open 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on November 28. The MMA is located at 296 W. Webster Ave., in downtown Muskegon. Visit muskegonartmuseum.org for more information.



The Festival of Wreaths presenting underwriter is Howmet Aerospace.