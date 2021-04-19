New movie releases for the summer and ways to watch them in West Michigan!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Over the past year, movies have been put on hold, at least in the traditional sense of big opening weekends at theaters. Luckily, things are starting to pick up speed again, movie theaters are slowly opening and there are lots of options to safely catch the newest releases! Take a look at what’s releasing this summer and where you can catch the latest movies in West Michigan!

Cruella

Emma Stone stars in the live-action Disney movie telling the story of young Cruella de Vil, set in 1970’s London. You can see the film in theaters or on Disney Plus with Premier Access on May 28th!

A Quiet Place II

The sequel to 2018’s A Quiet Place, directed by John Krasinski, follows the same family as they continue to stay silent and safe from deadly monsters. John starred in the original film but comes back to direct the second installment, despite the death of his character. You’ll be able to check out the movie in theaters Memorial Day Weekend or on Paramount+ 30-45 days after the theater release!

In the Heights

A musical for the summer! Directed by “Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon M. Chu and produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda (based on his musical) explores 3 days in New York City’s Dominican American neighborhood of Washington Heights. It’ll debut on both HBO Max and in theaters on June 11th!

Luca

If you’re an animated movie fan, Pixar’s Luca is for you! It’s a coming-of-age story about one young boy in the Italian Riviera. It follows his unforgettable summer and his deep secret – that his best friend is a sea monster from another world. The cast includes Jacob Tremblay and Maya Rudolph and premieres on Disney+ on June 18th.

Fast & Furious 9

The beloved action series is getting a 9th movie! It follows Vin Diesel’s character Dominic Toretto and his crew and family members that all join forces to battle one of the world’s most talented assassins and high-performance drivers, who just so happens to be Dominic’s estranged brother. The brother just so happens to be played by John Cena! The movie will also see the return of a much-loved character thought to be long dead. The movie is out in theaters on June 25th.

Zola

This film is based on a viral Twitter thread from 2015 – a Detroit waitress named Zola befriends Stefani, an exotic dancer who convinces Zola to join her on a wild road trip to Florida. The film premiered last January at Sundance Film Festival but is now getting its nationwide release on June 30th!

Black Widow

Marvel Universe fans have long been asking for a standalone Black Widow movie and that’s finally happening this summer! Set after 2016’s “Captain America: Civil War,” the film follows Natasha Romanoff on the run and forced to confront her past as a spy, long before she became an Avenger. The film releases on July 9th in theaters and on Disney+.

Space Jam: A New Legacy

The long-awaited sequel to the 1996 classic with Michael Jordan is making its way to your screen on July 16th! The sequel stars LeBron James as he teams up with Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes crew and also features other NBA players. The film releases July 16th on HBO Max and in theaters.

Jungle Cruise

This adventure fantasy film, featuring Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson, is based on the Disneyland park ride where a small riverboat transports a group of travelers down the Amazon through a supernatural jungle! It was set to be released back in 2019 but has a final release date of July 30th

The Suicide Squad

This is a standalone sequel that follows the comic book roots of Harley Quinn and her gang of supervillains (as opposed to continuing the narrative of the 2016 film) and has a star-studded cast including Viola Davis, Margo Robbie, Taika Waititi, Sylvester Stallone, Idris Elba, Jai Courtney and Pete Davidson! You can catch the movie on both HBO Max and in theaters on August 6th.

Where can you catch new movies in West Michigan?

Many films are coming out on various streaming platforms in addition to traditional in-theater releases. If you’re not completely comfortable attending a move in a theater, Celebration Cinema has brought back its Pop-Up Drive-in theaters, perfect for catching the latest movies but also being able to be socially-distanced and outdoors. Check their website for upcoming movies and showtimes!

Stay up to date with theater showings and protocols by visiting their websites or social media pages.

AMC Theatres

Celebration Cinema