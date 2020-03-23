Nestlings providing diapers and wipes for families affected by COVID-19 crisis

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Nestlings wishes you all well in these uncertain times. Please be careful, be patient and take care of yourself and your loved ones. Check on your neighbors and friends, together we will all get through this.



Until further notice Nestlings has gone into Emergency Response Mode. What does this mean? It means that Nestlings is here to respond to diaper needs. The income limits to receive diapers and wipes have been lifted. If a family needs diapers, they will be provided with these resources.

In upcoming weeks and months, the need will be great, but none of this changes a baby’s daily need for clean diapers and wipes. Expenses and paychecks are going to get tight for many families. Diapers and wipes will be a big factor in helping to alleviate stress on expenses.



Partner agencies are not seeing clients, schools are closed, and many people are locked out of offices. These factors and rapidly changing times are impacting the way Nestlings distributes diapers. Nestlings is coordinating with the community effort to provide diapers to food pantries, community organizations, doctors’offices, health dept. etc. Nestlings has already responded to their needs and calls for diapers.

Nestlings diaper supply is emptying at a significant rate. The organization recently celebrated the 1 millionth diaper distribution. One week ago, Nestlings set a monthly distribution record of over 28,000 diapers given to partner agencies. The demand for diaper supply will be a struggle to keep up with now and in the upcoming future, but Nestlings is committed to its mission to have clean, dry diapers readily available for babies. Please consider helping Nestlings to assist our community and its littlest members.



Thank you all for your support during this time. Together as a community, we can get through these challenges. Be safe and stay healthy.

What can you do to help during these challenging times?

-Help “Adopt a Truck” of diapers (avg. cost $5,000.)

-Donate at http://nestlings.org/ Look for this and click on it:

-Donate at the direct link here:

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?token=UlAeklu8CHrW_FbE2f_hi8TZcXqblEKzGk-GbiHbedi_7SLjsqYegt4jFGVaTrN6fwIbS0&country.x=US&locale.x=US



-Nestlings has an Amazon Wish List set up, you can purchase diapers and ship them to us. Please use Amazon Smile and choose Nestlings as your Non-profit to support and Nestlings gets a percentage of your total purchase. https://smile.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1ZS1KDCBZHCHC



-Not using Amazon Smile: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1ZS1KDCBZHCHC/ref=nav_wishlist_lists_1?_encoding=UTF8&type=wishlist



– Save Family Fare, D&W Store Receipts – Save the whole receipt with nothing cut or scratched off and turn them into Nestlings. Spartan Nash gives Nestlings money for your paper receipts.



Ship Diapers To: Nestlings, 11926 Burning Bush Ct, Holland, 49424













