National Running Day 2020: 5 tips for staying safe while enjoying a run or jog

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- June 3, 2020 is National Running Day! Today is the perfect day to lace up your best running shoes, get in a good workout, and enjoy the beautiful weather across West Michigan!

Whether you’re a frequent runner, or like to take a jog here and there, staying safe should be your top priority!

Below are 5 ways to preserve your well-being while having fun outdoors!

1. Practice Social distancing

As much as we’re all eager for life to “go back to normal”, we still have to remember that we’re in the middle of a global pandemic. Protect yourself and those around you by maintaining physical distance (6ft) and wearing your masks!

2. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate!

Staying hydrated while running and exercising is crucial! Not only does water help our bodies stay cool in warm weather, but it provides energy for our cells, protects our joints, minimizes cramps and muscle aches, removes waste and toxins from our body, and helps our us recover after a good workout! Don’t forget to bring your water bottles with you!

3. Pay attention to your surroundings

While running or jogging, you should always be aware of your surroundings. If you plan to run or jog in the street, avoid busy roads, face on-coming traffic, wear bright clothing, and run during the daytime.

4. Avoid Running While Injured

Running while injured should be avoided when possible. Placing additional stress on your body as it tries to recover from a previous injury can make matters worse. Some injuries such as minor back aches can be eased by stretching, but it’s best to allow your body to feel its best before continuing to exercise.

5. Know Your Limits

Whether you’re a novice or an advanced runner, keep your limits in mind. Running at increased speeds and mileages may seem like an improvement, but if your muscles, joints, and body isn’t used to these changes, then you may run the risk of overworking yourself which can result in injury, sickness, or feeling unmotivated. Find a steady routine and stick to it for a long as you see fit.