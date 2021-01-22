National Pie Day: Treat yourself to a slice of pie and pastries at these local MI shops

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Saturday, Jan 23 is National Pie Day and many of us can use a little slice of heaven right now! Celebrate one of the sweetest days of the year by visiting any one of these local pastry shops in Michigan offering special Pie deals!
Sweet deals:
Grand Traverse Pie Company
To celebrate National Pie Day, all GT Pie Shops are offering a free slice of Michigan fruit pie (Apple Crumb or Cherry Crumb) pie with ANY purchase. Learn more on GT Pie Shops website.
Sweetie-licious Bakery Cafe
This Saturday, Sweetie-licious Bakery Cafe is offering free slices of pie with every purchase in addition to “off-season” pie varieties to enjoy. Visit updated business hours on the bakery’s Facebook.
Skipping out on the pie? Here are some additional pastry shops to visit to fulfill any of your other sweet tooth cravings: