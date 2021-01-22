National Pie Day: Treat yourself to a slice of pie and pastries at these local MI shops

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Saturday, Jan 23 is National Pie Day and many of us can use a little slice of heaven right now! Celebrate one of the sweetest days of the year by visiting any one of these local pastry shops in Michigan offering special Pie deals!

Sweet deals:

Grand Traverse Pie Company

To celebrate National Pie Day, all GT Pie Shops are offering a free slice of Michigan fruit pie (Apple Crumb or Cherry Crumb) pie with ANY purchase. Learn more on GT Pie Shops website.

Sweetie-licious Bakery Cafe

This Saturday, Sweetie-licious Bakery Cafe is offering free slices of pie with every purchase in addition to “off-season” pie varieties to enjoy. Visit updated business hours on the bakery’s Facebook.

Skipping out on the pie? Here are some additional pastry shops to visit to fulfill any of your other sweet tooth cravings:

GRAND RAPIDS

Nantucket Baking Co.

Van’s Pastry Shoppe

Wealthy Street Bakery

LANSING

Sugar Shack

Mitten Raised

Chapelure

MUSKEGON

Morat’s Bakery

Hodgepodge Bakehouse

Goober’s Bakery

HOLLAND

Deboer Bakkerij

Holland Cakery ‘n’ Sweets

Gude Goodies

BATTLE CREEK

Evans’ Ovens Bakery

Continental Pastries & Deli

KALAMAZOO

Victorian Bakery

La Azteca Bakery

Laurens Sweet Creations

Grampa’s Pastry & Pie Co