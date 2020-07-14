National Pet Fire Safety Day: Tips from Jake the Fire Safety Dog

!GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Wednesday, July 15, is National Pet Fire Safety Day and Jake the Fire Safety Dog is teaching kids and adults how to stay safe in the event of an emergency!

Get Low and Go is what children and families learn when they watch demonstrations by Jake the Fire Safety Dog, a black Labrador retriever service canine dedicated to teaching fire safety techniques.

Jake was introduced in June of 2007 at the Maranda Park Parties and he was the newest addition, at that time, to the E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire Safety program. E.S.C.A.P.E. stands for Education Showing Children and Adults Procedures for Evacuations and this year marks the 25th anniversary for the non-profit fire safety charity.

Each year, children are seriously injured or killed in home fires. Jake is able to bridge the educational gap, engage children and teach the traditional fire safety messages in the classroom and at large community events in a non-traditional way through his vivid demonstrations.

Some of the techniques Jake performed include:

Crawl Low Under Smoke

Get Out and Stay Out from a smoke-filled building

Assemble at a meeting place away from the home

Children should never go up to a strange animal without a trusted grown-up’s permission

“All kids love animals so when they see Jake the Fire Safety Dog come into the classroom and perform his demonstrations and crawl low under the smoke and fire, it just hits home more with them and they remember what to do in an emergency,” said Adam Munoz, a West Michigan elementary school teacher who has seen Jake in action in his classroom many times.

For more information about fire safety and Jake the Fire Safety Dog, visit: https://www.woodtv.com/wotv4women/maranda/escape-fire-safety/animals-teaching-important-life-saving-practices/ or www.escapeinc.org.

Remember to practice fire safety with everyone in your family everyday Where You Live!