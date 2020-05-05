Mother’s Day 2020: Awesome Gift Ideas & To-Go Meals in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Mother’s Day is quickly approaching on May 10th, which means there are only a few days left to decide how you’ll spend the holiday. Although the ways in which we usually celebrate are limited this year, there are still plenty of ways to make your Mom feel special!

Whether you’re planning on spending time with your mom via video chat, want to spoil her at home, or want to drop off a delicious ready-to-go meal, our friends from the West Michigan Tourist Association have some wonderful ideas that will make this year’s celebration great!

gettyimages

Personalized Art

gettyimages

There’s nothing like receiving a gift that comes from the heart. If you have kids who love drawing and coloring, download a West Michigan coloring page and let them color away! When they’re finished, hand it to mom, or place the artwork in a frame for an extra added touch!

Curbside Dining Pickup Deals

gettyimages

While dining out isn’t an option right now, Crystal Mountain has the next best thing – a delightful Mother’s Day meal you can take home! Their team is busy planning a delicious meal for you to enjoy in the safety and comfort of your own home. This meal will serve up to four people and will be chilled at the time of pickup. Some items will need to be cooked or heated before serving, and instructions will be included. Please place your order by noon Tuesday, May 5th. Pickup will be on Saturday, May 9th from 12 pm to 5 pm at the Crystal Center. To place your Mother’s Day Brunch To Go order, please call 231-378-2043 or email tonylucero@crystalmountain.com.

Treat mom to a fabulous meal of prime rib at home, thanks to the chefs at Bay Pointe Inn in Shelbyville! They’re offering a special “take and bake” meal for Mother’s Day which comes with cooking instructions and will have your meal on the table in under an hour. Pick how many people you want to order for, and your meal comes with prime rib, garlic mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, pasta salad, dinner rolls, and desserts. This to-go meal is $25 plus tax per person and needs to be ordered by 12 pm on Thursday, May 7th for pickup on May 9th. Add a bottle of wine for just $10. Call 269-672-8111 to order.

The Green Well Gastro Pub in Grand Rapids can attest that mom knows best—and if there’s one thing she certainly knows best, it’s her love for The Green Well! Show her your love and appreciation for this Mother’s Day with a delish carryout meal to go. Order a Mother’s Day meal for two or four people, which comes with pot roast, salad, rosemary roasted potatoes, cold grain salad, and more.

You can even add on a wine bundle or fresh tulips! You’ll need to place your order by Friday, May 8th at 4pm and schedule your pick up for Sunday, May 10th between 12pm and 4pm.

Herman’s Boy in Rockford has a few different options for Mother’s Day dinner to-go! You’ll need to order your dinner by noon on Saturday (5/9). All dinners are take-and-bake and will easily feed six to eight people. Choose from a ham dinner, grilled chicken alfredo, or lasagna. They also have baked goods available, like caramel apple pies, cinnamon rolls, key lime pie, and their famous black magic cake iced with a dark chocolate mocha ganache, which you’ll need to pre-order by noon on Friday, May 8th.

The Grill House in Allegan has a Mother’s Day to-go menu put together, and you’ll need to pre-order by Thursday, May 7th, at 12 pm. They also have “Ready to Grill” packages, which come with your choice of fresh-cut steak with baked potato, Texas toast, garlic butter, family-style baked beans and coleslaw, and key lime pie. Choose your preferred cut of steak, and get the grill fired up!

Want to cook your own gourmet meal for mom this year? Download the West Michigan Cookbook to get started!

Mother’s Day Gift Ideas

gettyimages

If you’re thinking ahead to Mother’s Day, gift cards to Audie’s Restaurant can be purchased online and delivered via text or email. The gift cards never expire and surely mom will be ready for a night out soon. Stay tuned for Audie’s re-opening, as they hope to welcome all of you back very soon!

Treat your mom to a little something extra this Mother’s Day with a special offer from Hotel Walloon. Receive 20% off the best available rate with optional amenity additions that will give mom the attention and appreciation she deserves. Hotel Walloon is a privately-owned luxury boutique Hotel nestled on the shores of Walloon Lake. Since its grand opening in 2015, the Hotel has been awarded the AAA four-diamond award. Hotel Walloon offers its guests a vintage elegant experience from a bygone era, an Up-North atmosphere, and unlimited adventure year-round.

Treat mom to a special gift from Brys Estate in Traverse City with their unique gift sets. Each set includes two to three bottles of wine and select products from Brys Estate’s Secret Garden, like lavender rose bath fizz, spice packets, hand lotion, and more. They’re offering a Rosé All Day Package, Farmhouse Package, and Culinary Package. Shipping is included with these packages, and they’ll include a card in the package if you write a gift message when checking out.

Lighthouse Wine Shop in St. Joseph has three pre-assembled Mother’s Day wine baskets ready for gifting. The baskets come stuffed with wine, treats, and more all wrapped up in a cute basket. If you don’t prefer the wines in these three baskets, Lighthouse Wine is glad to customize a basket just for your Mom! Baskets will be available starting May 1st to 3rd and will be ready to carry out at Lighthouse Wine Shop.

On Mother’s Day, we pause to celebrate the most important women in our lives. Mothers are our first teachers, our truest friends, and our biggest fans. This year, you may not be able to celebrate with our moms in person, but you can remind them of our love and appreciation with a gift from Joann’s Fudge from Mackinac Island. This family business was started over 50 years ago by Frank and Joan Nephew and continues today with their love of traditional candy making, using only fresh heavy cream and butter in every batch and pure ground cocoa beans in all their chocolate flavors. Place an order on Joann’s Fudge website by Monday, May 4th at noon for Mother’s Day delivery.

Having a hard time choosing a gift for mom? Let Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo help you out! Check out their menu items and order a special (and delicious) gift for the mama in your life! Plus, they’re now offering “Front Porch Pick Up” so you can pick up your items from the comfort of your car!

Even though the Cherry Hut restaurant in Beulah won’t be open for Mother’s Day, they are still shipping gift packages for mom! So even though you can’t come in for your Turkey Dinner or Cherry Chicken Salad, your mom can still enjoy a little bit of The Cherry Hut. Show mom how special she is by gifting her with some of her favorite treats and gifts from her favorite Northern Michigan Destination.

Gift the gift of adventure for Mother’s Day! Book mom a guided tour or self-guided rental with the Keweenaw Adventure Company. Explore one of the best places to kayak in Michigan and the best place to mountain bike! Located on Lake Superior’s largest, natural harbor on the Keweenaw Peninsula, a Copper Harbor vacation offers a true, unplugged escape from the hustle-bustle of today’s do-it-all mom.

Shelton Farms & Market in Niles is a one-stop-shop for Mother’s Day this year! Pick up everything you need for a cookout in celebration of mom, and then stop by their garden center to pick up a beautiful plant to gift to her. You’ll find hanging baskets, pansies, geraniums, dogwoods, and much more. They do accept phone-in orders for the following day.

Give mom a gift she’ll remember, with the ‘Mother’s Day Wine Bundle‘ from Two K Farms in Suttons Bay. Each package includes a bottle of 2018 Rosé cider, 2017 Bubbly Riesling, 2017 Cille Rosé: and, two stemless wine glasses. Make mom a Two K Rosé Elderflower Sangria on her special day with the recipe included in each bundle.

Treat Mom to a beautiful Mackinac Island escape at Mission Point amid calming blue waters and crisp fresh air – whether it’s this season or in seasons to come. While we can’t be celebrating together here on Mackinac this year, we know that happy days are in our future! Nothing says Happy Mother’s Day quite like the gift of Mackinac Island. Start planning something to look forward to with the purchase of a Mission Point gift card today!