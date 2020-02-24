Missed the 15th Annual Winter Beer Festival? Here are more festivals to enjoy!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV)- Are you a West Michigan beer enthusiast? If you weren’t able to make the 15th Annual Michigan Brewers Guild Winter Beer Festival on Saturday, February 22, then don’t worry!

Below are additional beer festivals to enjoy throughout the year!

(Additional 2020 festivals: (list provided by the West Michigan Tourist Association)

Spring Beer Festival– Saturday, May 26 at Turtle Creek Stadium in Traverse City. Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 5 at 10 a.m.

Summer Beer Festival– Friday, July 24 and Saturday, 25 at Riverside Park in Ypsilanti. Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 30 at 10 a.m.

U.P. Fall Beer Festival– Saturday, September 12 at Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette. Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 25 at 10 a.m.

Detroit Fall Beer Festival– Saturday, October 24 at Eastern Market in Detroit. Tickets go on sale on Thursday, August 6 at 10 a.m.

For more details on the festivals, visit MiBeer.com/events.

