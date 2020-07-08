Michigan’s Adventure Waterpark to Open July 16 to Passholders, July 17 to Public

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-WildWater Adventure waterpark at Michigan’s Adventure is set to open the 2020 season on Thursday, July 16 with stringent health, safety and hygiene protocols in place to protect its guests and associates. The waterpark will initially open to Season Passholders exclusively, on July 16, then open to the public on July 17. Daily ticket sales will begin on July 8 and reservations are required for all guests.

“The safety of our guests and associates has always been and will always be our top priority, and we want them to feel confident that they can enjoy our waterpark in a manner that’s both safe and fun,” said Camille Jourden-Mark, vice president and general manager at Michigan’s Adventure and WildWater Adventure. “Our new health and safety protocols align with CDC recommendations and have been shaped by information from company and industry health and safety experts, along with our state and local government officials. We are ready to welcome our guests back for some family fun.”

Video and detailed information has been added on Michigan’s Adventure’s website and mobile app that outlines the new protocols to ensure a safe and clean environment, which include:

A new online reservation system; each guest is required to have a reservation prior to their visit to enable capacity management;

A requirement to complete a pre-visit health screening declaration 24 hours prior to admission;

A touchless temperature screening prior to entering the facility for both guests and associates;

Requirements for all guests, associates and vendors to wear masks as directed by the protocols

Social distancing markers throughout the entrance and waterpark, including water attraction queue lines;

Limited guest/associate contact;

Enhanced cleaning procedures, including additional deep cleaning and sanitization of restrooms, dining facilities and other busy areas;

Additional hand sanitizing stations; and

Capacity management throughout the park.

The park will initially open to Season Passholders exclusively, with limited capacity and operating hours. Currently, planned operating days are scheduled for Thursdays through Sundays. Michigan’s Adventure will be sending emails to Passholders, inviting them to begin making reservations. All guests are asked to download Michigan’s Adventure’s free mobile app to make a reservation and facilitate their park visit. 2020 Season Passes have been extended through 2021. Amusement park attractions at Michigan’s Adventure’s will not be open this summer. Guests will only experience WildWater Adventure waterpark at Michigan’s Adventure during their visit.

Employment opportunities are currently available. Applications can be completed at www.miadventure.com/jobs.

About Michigan’s Adventure

Michigan’s Adventure is the largest amusement park and water park in Michigan, offering more than 60 rides and attractions for thrill seekers of all ages. The park is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a publicly traded partnership and one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world. The Company owns and operates 11 amusement parks, four outdoor water parks, an indoor water park and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. For more information, see cedarfair.com.