Memorial Day 2020: Honor the hero in your life by submitting a photo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Memorial day is quickly approaching on Monday, May 18. Due to the cancelations of parades and community events, many of us are looking for alternative ways to enjoy the holiday!

Although this is typically a time that we gather with our loved ones to enjoy backyard barbeques, music, and fireworks, it’s important that we remember to honor the true meaning of this day.

Memorial Day is a time to commemorate military personnel who have sacrificed their lives and well-being to protect our nation.

WOTV wants YOU to highlight the hero in your life by submitting their photos to info@wotv4women.com.

If you don’t have a photo to share, feel free to submit words of kindness, encouragement, and support to past and present soldiers.

We look forward to hearing from you!