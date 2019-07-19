Mel Trotter Ministries partners to reach homeless neighbors during heat wave

Mel Trotter Ministries is partnering with other agencies that are serving homeless people in the community including Pine Rest Street Reach, GRPD, the Heartside Neighborhood Collaboration Project and others, to ensure anyone that is ready to accept help has a safe place to get out of the heat.

When the heat and humidity rise to dangerous levels, Mel Trotter Ministries goes into a “Code Red” policy which extends extra grace and support to individuals and families who are in crisis. This policy includes: