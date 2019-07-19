Mel Trotter Ministries partners to reach homeless neighbors during heat wave

Mel Trotter Ministries is partnering with other agencies that are serving homeless people in the community including Pine Rest Street Reach, GRPD, the Heartside Neighborhood Collaboration Project and others, to ensure anyone that is ready to accept help has a safe place to get out of the heat.
When the heat and humidity rise to dangerous levels, Mel Trotter Ministries goes into a “Code Red” policy which extends extra grace and support to individuals and families who are in crisis. This policy includes:
- 24 hours of cooling center options inside the building
- Cold water at every entrance
- On-site medical staff to assess for heat related illness
- Lifted curfew times, access to evening shelter earlier than the normal schedule
- Removing previous restrictions to enter shelter for people who have violated rules
- A team conducting outreach to people who are living in camps, bridges, and other areas of the city and offering them food, water and cold towels and transportation back to the Mission.
- Various cooling centers have been identified throughout the city, including at Mel Trotter Ministries | View complete cooling center list.